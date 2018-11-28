‘Black Lightning’: “The Book of Rebellion: Chapter One: Exodus” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for next week’s episode of Black Lightning, “The Book of Rebellion: Chapter One: Exodus.”

Tonight’s episode saw Jennifer (China Anne McClain) and Khalil (Jordan Calloway) make a major decision as well as Jennifer reveal her powers to him, a move that marks a large shift in the youngest Pierce daughter’s relationship with her unwanted metahuman powers. You can check out the preview in the video above.

The episode will also see the introduction Cutter, played by Kearran Giovanni. Announced back in September, Cutter is described as a “smart, proud, tough, and beautiful woman more than able to best a man in combat” who just so happens to be a mercenary that was trained by British Intelligence.

It’s unclear exactly how Cutter will factor into Black Lightning — though from the preview she doesn’t exactly look like a friend to the Pierce family —but it’s possible that the character could be yet another way executive producer and showrunner Salim Akil is making good on his promise of more metahumans during the series’ second season.

“You know, one of the things I was saying about the upcoming season is that we’re doing is I want to give a nod to comic books in a stronger way,” Akil told reporters at Comic Con. “The first four episodes are called ‘The Book of Consequences: The Rise of the Greenlight Babies.’”

It’s also possible that Cutter is somehow linked to the recent attempt on Peter Gambi (James Remar’s) life. While Gambi was able to escape his would-be assassins and later made sure they never came after anyone else again, it’s still a mystery who was behind order to kill him. With Gambi’s ASA past, the best guess is something government-related — and with Cutter being trained by British Intelligence, she might have some answers.

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. “The Book of Rebellion: Chapter One: Exodus” airs December 4th.