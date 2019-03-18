‘Black Lightning’s Family Fights Together in Season 2 Finale Clip

The Pierce family has been on quite a journey in Black Lightning‘s second season. Jennifer’s powers went from being newly-manifested, to something that she has slowly come to somewhat accept and even begun to use in a heroic capacity. Jefferson went from being principal to focusing more on his role as Black Lightning. Anissa embarked on a new relationship and even Lynn went through a major shift, finding herself working with the A.S.A. Now, as the show heads into its season finale tonight, it appears that the Pierces are right back where they left last season in spite of this shifts: fighting as a family

In a new scene from tonight’s Season 2 finale, “The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega,” Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and Lynn (Christine Adams) find themselves facing off with Dr. Jace (Jennifer Riker), but it may not be quite what it first seems when the fists start flying. You can check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the video reveals, it seems that Dr. Jace has decided that working with Tobias just isn’t something she’s interested in, leading her to reach out to his greatest enemy. While it’s not clear if this is a genuine situation or if the not-so-good doctor is up to, well, no good remains to be seen, but fans can expect quite a bit of action when it comes to Tobias (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) tonight.

The episode is technically the second part of a two-part finale that kicked off with last week’s “The Alpha.” In that episode, Tobias Whale unleashed one of his ill-gotten metahumans to not only exact revenge on those who stood in his way, but also to create a sales video as his current goal is to sell the metahumans off to the highest bidder. The episode ended with Jennifer Pierce about to self-destruct after a night of super heroics (and desire to get justice for Khalil) in her still-unperfected Lightning costume. It will be up to Gambi to get her stable again and into fighting shape in time to deal with the wild and violent stuff that Tobias and company have up their sleeves.

It’s this kind of overpowering that McClain spoke about at San Diego Comic-Con last year when talking about Jennifer’s powers, though at the time she was specifically addressing the character’s use of therapy as a coping mechanism.

“I love that they’re tackling it from that perspective of getting her a therapist because as you can see in Season One, Jennifer had so many psychological issues with getting these powers,” McClain told reporters during last summer’s San Diego Comic-Con. “She did not want them. She already felt like an outsider being a part of this amazing family and living on the house on top of the hill, and so adding super powers on top of it just made things worse for her. So bringing the therapist in really is gonna help her control her powers. Because she’s so powerful — her cells create pure energy — so if she gets really pissed off, that’s not gonna be a good situation.”

You can see the official synopsis below.

SEASON FINALE PART TWO

Lynn (Christine Adams) goes head to head with Dr. Jace (guest star Jennifer Riker) once and for all. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) risks his life to save Jennifer (China Anne McClain). Lastly, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) makes a major move to cripple Freeland and kill Black Lightning (Cress Williams), requiring our superhero family to step up like never before.

Nafessa Williams and Damon Gupton also star. Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland.

The Black Lightning season two finale will air on Monday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following a new episode of Arrow.