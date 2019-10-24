Black Lightning: Series Star Cress William Talks the Hero’s New Suit

Black Lightning is only three episodes into its third season but there have already been a ton of changes. Freeland has become a police state with the A.S.A. locking it down and rounding up metahumans and the Markovians aren’t too far away, preparing to make their big move. Jefferson Pierce himself had been more or less imprisoned by Agent Odell and put through a series of horrible-looking experiences regarding his powers. But not all of the changes on Black Lightning have been terrible. On Monday’s episode, Odell gave Jefferson a “gift” of sorts and we don’t mean the watch he presented him with. Black Lightning got a whole new suit and for series star Cress Williams, the suit is a welcome change.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Cress explained that the new super suit is a bit of an upgrade from the previous one largely because it’s a lot more comfortable — it’s both lighter and more flexible when worn.

“I love it,” Williams said. “From a practical sense, it’s like so much lighter. My old suit was almost 60 pounds. It’s also a lot more flexible, so I feel like my stunt guy [and I] can do all of the things that are asked of us.”

But Black Lightning’s new suit isn’t just fun to wear in terms of comfort, but he also loves the way it looks, too. It seems like the new suit is very much a good fit for the actor.

“Personally, I think it really looks cool,” Williams continued. “It looks a lot more stealthy and ominous. I love it in every sense of the word. Between the crossover and our show, I’ve been in it probably this season more than I’d ever been in the other suit, and I realized in the old suit, I just wouldn’t have physically survived. No, I love the new suit. I have no complaints.”

Speaking of the crossover, Williams seems to have no complaints about “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. The actor shared a photo to his Instagram back in September of himself taking control of the Legends of Tomorrow’s Waverider while on set for his part of the upcoming event.

“Sometimes you gotta take the controls!” Williams wrote.

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.