Black Lightning Introduces Geo-Force in “Lynn’s Addiction”

After the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, Black Lightning is operating in completely new territory. The show, which now exists within the continuity of the rest of The CW‘s DC shows on “Earth-Prime”, has had some interesting changes in its continuity. These have included some major allusions to DC Comics lore — and tonight’s episode was no exception. In and amidst the fight for Freeland, the show ended up establishing a long-awaited DC Comics character — but with a bit of a twist. Spoilers for this week’s episode of Black Lightning, “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two: Lynn’s Addiction”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode continued the ongoing conflict between Freeland and the Markovians, which pushed and pulled the show’s ensemble in an array of ways. This included the friendship between Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) and Brandon (Jahking Guillory), who have been coming to terms with their metahuman powers together. In a moment of crisis, Jennifer took Brandon to Gambi’s and suited up as Lightning, cluing him in on their secret identities. Brandon immediately gets excited that he has a connection to Black Lightning, and decides to give himself his own code name — Geo-Force.

Yep, that’s right. Geo-Force is finally canon in the Arrowverse.

In the comics, Geo-Force is the code name for Brion Markov, one of the two Prince Twins of Markovia and the older brother to Teen Titans member Terra. He is given his powers by Dr. Jace (a familiar name for Black Lightning viewers), which largely are related to the properties of the Earth. This courts the attention of Batman and the Outsiders, the roster of which includes Black Lightning. As the years go on, Geo-Force serves as a member of the Justice League of America, gets married and divorced, and continues to help the various heroes of the DC universe.

Ever since Brandon was introduced earlier on in this season of Black Lightning – and showed off his metahuman abilities – fans have speculated if he could eventually become the show’s iteration of Geo-Force. Granted, his origins are drastically different from his comic counterpart, but it still serves as an interesting way of weaving in DC lore. Whether or not this will lead to the show properly introducing the Outsiders remains to be seen.

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.