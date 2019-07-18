Bluntman in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Revealed to Be a Former Batman

After a long wait, Kevin Smith fans were finally treated to the first trailer for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the director’s follow up to his 2001 comedy, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. There were some big surprises in the trailer, including the long-awaited confirmation that Smith staples, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, will appear in the film. However, the biggest surprise has to be the casting of Bluntman, Silent Bob’s fictional alter ego that is half of Bluntman and Chronic, the film Jay and Silent Bob are trying to stop from being made. Playing opposite Melissa Benoist’s Chronic is Val Kilmer! That’s right, Batman (forever) himself is donning a black mask once again.

Previously, Smith teased that the new film had three Batmans in it, which we now know includes Kilmer and Affleck. The third is still a mystery but could be anyone from Michael Keaton to George Clooney to Christian Bale. Who knows? Maybe Robert Pattinson snuck in there!

The trailer was also packed with more stars, including David Dastmalchian, Jason Lee, Joe Manganiello, Craig Robinson, Justin Long, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Fred Armisen, Chris Hemsworth, Method Man, Redman, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, Brian Quinn, and Tommy Chong.

Smith and his co-star, Jason Mewes, recently offered a heartfelt statement on what reuniting for Reboot meant to them:

“We left Jersey a long time ago, not in our hearts, obviously, but like physically left the place and went so f***ing far,” Smith previously said about the movie. “We probably don’t go any of these places without me meeting Jason Mewes.”

“I’m horrible at talking on the camera when it comes to sharing and baring my heart,” Mewes added while tearing up. “That is a f***ing wrap on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and I love this guy and I’m gonna kiss him, and you’re gonna see it.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to hit theaters sometime in the fall.