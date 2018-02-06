This Funko Sale has Nearly 1000 Pop Figures to Choose From

Would a pile of Funko Pop figures make a good Valentine’s Day gift? Of course it would. With that in mind, you should know that Entertainment Earth is entering into the final days of their buy four and get the fifth free sale on their collection of in-stock Funko Pops, but there are still nearly 1000 figures to choose from. In fact, there have been quite a few new additions in recent days. You can shop the entire collection right here (shipping is free on orders of $79 or more), but we’ve hand-picked some gems to get you started:

• Justice League Wonder Woman Silhouette Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure – Exclusive

• Classic Ghost Rider with Bike Glow-in-the Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael 8-Bit Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Shaun of the Dead Pop! Vinyl – Bloody Ed Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Wonder Woman Movie Etta with Sword and Shield Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Bob Ross with Overalls Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Batman: The Animated Series Harley Quinn Pop! Vinyl Figure

Again, this list represents a small fraction of what’s available, so head on over to Entertainment Earth to shop the entire Funko sale. You might also want to check out the new Jurassic Park Pop collection because they are definitely the hottest pre-order Funko figures out there right now.

