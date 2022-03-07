Booster Gold May Be Coming to The Flash

Less than a week after DC’s Legends of Tomorrow introduced Booster Gold to the Arrowverse, it sounds like the character might already have an appearance on The Flash lined up. Michael Jon Carter (Donald Faison) is a time-traveler who, in the season 7 finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, was assigned to protect a fixed point in World War I. First chance he got, he made off with the Waverider, leaving the Legends stranded, until he reappeared at the end of the episode. Of course, he only showed up because some ominous-looking time cops had arrested him, and now wanted to arrest the Legends, too. So you take the good with the bad.

In the comics, Booster is hails from the 25th Century. After being kicked out of college following a football scandal, he started to work for a museum, where he eventually stole some high-tech gear and a time machine, allowing him to travel to the past and pass the tech off as super powers, becoming a superhero in the current-day DC Universe.

Fans are assuming he will be on The Flash after a quick note on TVLine over the weekend: “Keep your eyes peeled for a character that was just introduced on Legends of Tomorrow!“

Obviously, that doesn’t inherently say Booster will be the one, but thinking back on the last few episodes, there aren’t that many new characters who were introduced. Assuming it isn’t one of the time cops, none of whom especially seemed like an individual standout, the options are either Alun (Gwyn Davies’s World War I boyfriend) or Booster.

When he popped up on Legends, fans were excited, many pointing out that they have been expecting the character to arrive on the show since it started. Ironically, even before Legends got off the ground, The Flash executive producer Geoff Johns said that the odds were “probably pretty good” that the character would pop up on the series, which was then in its first season.

The report also did not indicate whether the Legends character would be around for a while, or just make a brief cameo. Either works with Booster, since he’s a time-traveler, and a lot could have happened between when he stole the Waverider and when he returned to find the Legends.

Barry “The Flash” Allen and Booster Gold have actually shared the comics page very few times, considering their respective long publishing histories and prominent placement in the history of the Justice League. Booster was the first major DC Comics hero introduced following the events of the Crisis on Infinite Earths, in which Barry Allen died, meaning that between Booster’s first appearance and Barry’s return 20 years later, there wasn’t much opportunity for the two to team up. Booster, drunk on whiskey from a trip to the Old West, rear-ended The Flash’s time-traveling Cosmic Treadmill with his Time Sphere in a 2007 story, though, and the two shared some “screen time” in the final issues of Booster Gold vol. 2, which tied into Flashpoint, where Barry and Booster were the only DC superheroes to appear in a non-time-altered form.

Booster Gold previously appeared in live action on Smallville, also on The CW, and in a number of DC animated projects. At one point, former The Flash showrunner Andrew Kreisberg was writing a pilot based on the character for Syfy, but that stalled out, and then was officially dead when Kreisberg was fired following an investigation into workplace harassment. A feature film was to be written by Zack Stentz (Thor, X-Men: First Class), and directed either by Stentz or uber-producer Greg Berlanti, but that, too, seems to have evaporated.

The Flash returns on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.