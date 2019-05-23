Booster Gold Movie Script Is Complete

Screenwriter Zack Stentz, currently making the rounds in support of his forthcoming Netflix feature Rim of the World, says that his long-gestating Booster Gold screenplay is finished and has been delivered to director/producer Greg Berlanti. The rest, he told Revenge of the Fans, is up to Warner Bros. Originally rumored as one of a handful of lower-budget movies that would give DC some easy success stories in years where there was no big Justice League-affiliated character to make a movie about, Booster Gold vanished out of the rumor mill but has resurfaced several times in the next few years.

After a failed TV pilot, Booster Gold found life as a movie pitch, with Berlanti (executive producer on the Arrowverse shows and one of the most successful producers in modern TV history) set to produce and likely direct. Stentz, who has worked with Berlanti on The Flash, was tapped to write it. Rumors abounded that the project was cancelled, or fast-tracked, or would guest star at least one and possibly more Blue Beetles, or that it would be a Blue Beetle movie with Booster Gold in a supporting role. Ultimately, there has been very little reliably true information to come out about the screenplay since it was commissioned.

“I do not know what’s going on with it right now, honestly,” Stentz said. “And I don’t know if the DC people know what’s going on with it. Their strategy seems to change depending on how […] most recent movie did. But I can tell you that a script has been turned in that the director and producer, Greg Berlanti, has proclaimed himself to be very happy with. And it’s something that’s ready to go, but DC and Warner Bros. would need to give the greenlight to it. The ball is in their court.”

Booster Gold, created in the ’80s by current Batman Beyond and veteran Superman writer/artist Dan Jurgens, is a 25th century college athlete caught up in a gambling scandal and forced to leave school in disgrace and get a job at a museum. In an exhibit dedicated to the superheroes of the 20th and 21st Century, he steals a handful of pieces of gear and assembles them into a costume, pilfering a time machine and the museum’s security droid to set himself up as a superhero in the past. To date, he has made animated appearances in Justice League Unlimited, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Justice League Action, plus a live-action appearance on an episode of Smallville.