BossLogic Reveals First DC Comics Cover for The Joker

DC Comics is putting the spotlight on some of its most iconic villains this year, and you knew that was going to include Batman’s arch-nemesis The Joker. As part of DC’s Year of the Villain one-shots and backup stories, villains like Black Manta, Mister Freeze, Black Mask, Lex Luthor, and more have been given upgrades so they can not just go toe to toe with the heroes of DC but surpass them as well. The Clown Prince of Crime will get his turn in the upcoming Joker Year of the Villain #1, and artist BossLogic has revealed his brand new Planet Awesome Collectibles covers for the issue, which are also his first-ever covers for DC Comics.

BossLogic took to social media to share the covers and how this is really a dream come true for him, as he’s always wanted to do an official DC Comics cover. He’s done plenty of amazing DC focused work over the years, but this is the first comic book cover, and he’s pretty thrilled.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is a proud moment for me, something I have always wanted to do but never thought I’d reach, I finally got to do an official

@dccomics cover and it so happens to be my favourite villain. All thanks to #planetawesome and #dccomics.”

This is a proud moment for me, something I have always wanted to do but never thought I’d reach, I finally got to do an official @dccomics cover and it so happens to be my favourite villain. All thanks to #planetawesome and #dccomics. Link to the covers https://t.co/anA3C35t75 pic.twitter.com/OmDF3fOHJx — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 20, 2019

The covers feature Joker looking into a bathroom mirror, and all of his trademark items and weapons can be seen in the sink or beneath it, and he’s also written messages on the walls. You can check out both covers in the post below.

If you want to pick up the covers for yourself, you can head to Planet Awesome’s website to pick up the exclusive variants.

Joker Year of the Villain #1 is written by John Carpenter and Anthony Burch with art by Philip Tan and Marc Deering. You can check out the full description for the book below.

“In the Year of the Villain, what’s a Clown Prince of Crime to do when the world has started to accept doing bad as the only way to live? Out-bad everyone else, of course! The Joker is on a mission to get his mojo back and prove to the world that there is no greater villainy than the kind that leaves you laughing.

This special one-shot is co-written by legendary film auteur John Carpenter (The Thing, Halloween) and Anthony Burch (the Borderlands video games), making for a Joker comic that’s twisted in ways you never imagined!”

Joker Year of the Villain #1 hits comic stores on October 9th.