Brec Bassinger Wants Stargirl to Do a Musical Episode

With both The Flash and Superman & Lois having concluded their seasons, fans of The CW's DC Comics-inspired television shows are now eagerly awaiting the third season of DC's Stargirl, which will debut this fall on the network. Season 3, which is subtitled "Frenemies", is set to bring some interesting changes for Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) — particularly the presence of the previously-presumed dead Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) — there's something that Bassinger herself would love to see for the series: a musical episode. On Twitter, Bassinger shared a fan tweet saying that they needed a Stargirl musical episode, revealing that it's something the cast has been asking for.

"We have been campaigning for this since the beginning," Bassinger said.

We have been campaigning for this since the beginning https://t.co/yR74wt14PN — Brec Bassinger (@Brecbassinger) July 1, 2022

Currently, we don't know a lot about Season 3 of DC's Stargirl and thus far, we haven't heard anything about a potential musical episode. However, Bassinger has previously teased the theme of the season, revealing that there would be a murder mystery in Blue Valley.

"You know what, I'm just gonna say it," she told TVLine earlier this year. "Murder mystery! And how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is."

The idea of evil and good living in a town together is quite literal for Season 3. The end of Season 2 revealed that the Crocks — Larry "Crusher" Crock/Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Paula Brooks/Tigress (Joy Osmanski) — revealed that they would be living next door to the Whitmore-Dugans. There's also the Cindy Burman of it all which should also make things pretty interesting.

It will also be interesting to see how Sylvester Pemberton factors into things, considering that both Starman and Stargirl use the Cosmic Staff… and there's only one Cosmo.

DC's Stargirl will also be occupying a new time slot, in a sense, when it returns for Season 3. The first two seasons of the series were both summer releases, but Season 3 will debut on Wednesday nights this fall. More than that, it will be the only DC superhero show airing this fall. Both The Flash and Superman & Lois won't debut until midseason and Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow were cancelled earlier this year.

"We're staying in the superhero business," The CW chairman CEO Mark Pedowitz said. "We're not as robust as we were, but we're still there… We plan to stay in that business."

DC's Stargirl will air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, ahead of new episodes of Kung Fu in the fall.

Are you looking forward to DC's Stargirl? Would you want the series to have a musical episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.