Bruce Wayne Debuts in Titans Season 2

The flagship superhero series of the DC Universe streaming platform has finally returned, and the second season premiere of Titans continues to expand the grim-and-gritty franchise by introducing some brand new characters. While the young team still has to contend with Raven’s demonic father Trigon, there are other allies and enemies introduced later on in the episode — including a character that loomed large in Season 1 but never made a full appearance. While they say “you can never go back home,” Dick Grayson ignores that advice and returns to Wayne Manner.

The trailer already showed us our first look at Bruce Wayne played by Iain Glen, but he makes a major impact on Dick in the Season 2 premiere episode “Trigon.” In the episode, Dick tries to shed some light on why he left Gotham behind and became a police officer in Detroit, though he admits that he’s no longer angry with his former mentor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bruce makes it clear that he only tried to do what he thought was best for his sidekick, and that he’s also attempting to help guide the impulsive Jason Todd as well. But the two agree that maybe they all need a fresh start, and Dick asks for one favor before leaving Gotham once again.

We then see that Wayne has gifted the youngsters access to Titans Tower, a high-rise training facility and living quarters located in the heart of San Franchisco’s downtown. It’s here where Raven, Beast Boy, and both Robins will likely hone their skills as a budding super team.

Showrunner Greg Walker previously spoke with ComicBook about Bruce Wayne’s role in Titans Season 2, explaining that the show will explore a different facet of the character that’s usually left untouched in adaptations.

“Well Bruce was a huge character on our show last year, you just didn’t see him, I mean for the most part,” said Walker. “For Dick, he was omnipresent and it felt like we really needed to dive into Dick’s relationship with Bruce to really understand Dick better. I was really excited as a writer to go into Bruce Wayne. There’s been so much done about Batman but there’s not a ton about about being Bruce Wayne… Bruce is really awesome at being Batman, he’s kind of crappy at being Bruce.”

Titans Season 2 premieres new episodes every Friday on the DC Universe streaming service.