Burt Ward Believes He Will Play Robin Again

While promoting the just-released animated film Batman vs. Two-Face at New York Comic Con earlier this month, Burt Ward told ComicBook.com that he expected to return to the role of Robin in the future in spite of the passing of Adam West, who played Batman in the 1966 TV series.

Later, he would reiterate the comments to a roundtable of reporters.

“I don’t think this is the last by any means,” Ward told ComicBook.com, indicating that there was not much difference in his approach to the character in the animated form versus live action.

“If you’re in character, you’re in character, no matter what you’re doing,” Ward said. “For me it was just a lot of fun. Great script, wonderful people to work with; they really understood the whole Batman concept.”

The film is the second feature-length animated movie to star West and Ward in their iconic roles in recent years. While he did not share with ComicBook.com whether there were plans currently in place for more, he did tell the roundtable “there’s a lot of stuff coming.”

Supervising producer and co-screenwriter James Tucker was more reserved.

“At this moment, right this moment, I don’t really see it,” Tucker told ComicBook.com. “It’s not something I am rushing to do. There will always be Batman, and I used Batman ’66 as an influence for The Brave and the Bold, but I don’t know that I would ever do an actual Batman ’66 with anybody [besides West]. It wouldn’t feel right to me.”

Batman vs. Two-Face, which also stars William Shatner as Two-Face, is available now on streaming services, Blu-ray and DVD.