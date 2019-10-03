Check Out This Exclusive Clip From Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

The long-awaited sequel to 2009’s fan-favorite Wonder Woman animated movie is here, and ComicBook.com has an advance look at a scene from Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, available digitally beginning on Saturday. In the scene, Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor are making an escape when they are confronted by Silver Swan, who proceeds to throw down with the Amazing Amazon. The movie, which presents tomorrow (Friday, October 5) at 7:45 p.m. at New York Comic Con, stars Josie and the Pussycats and Sin City star Rosario Dawson in the title role, Jeffrey Donovan as Steve Trevor, and The 100‘s Marie Avgeropoulos as Silver Swan.

The film is just the latest feature-length story of Diana’s to be brought to life, after the groundbreaking success of 2017’s Wonder Woman brought the character to the mainstream. Next year, fans will get to see a new live-action adventure in Wonder Woman 1984. You can check the clip out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The voice cast also includes Courtenay Taylor (Regular Show, Fallout 4) as Dr. Poison, Constance Zimmer (Entourage, House of Cards, Unreal) as Veronica Cale, Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) as Julia Kapatelis, Michael Dorn (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Arrow) as Ferdinand, Cree Summer (Batman Beyond, Rugrats) as Hippolyta, Mozhan Marno (The Blacklist, House of Cards) as Dr. Cyber, Ray Chase (Justice League Dark) as Lead Bandit, Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is the New Black) as Etta Candy, and Kimberly Brooks (DC Super Hero Girls, Mass Effect, Winx Club) as The Cheetah & Giganta.

You can check out the synopsis for the film below.

“When Amazon princess Diana of Themyscira chooses to save fighter pilot Steve Trevor, it’s a choice that will change her world and ours. Fulfilling the role of both ambassador as well as protector, Diana earns the name Wonder Woman from the gracious people of Earth. But her heart is as strong as her will as she is determined to help a troubled and embittered young girl whom has fallen in with a deadly organization known only as Villainy, Inc! Get ready for an exciting adventure packed with brutal battles, myth and wonder!”

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines promises an exploration of Wonder Woman’s roots — something that basically every major story for the last several years has tweaked and reinvented somewhat in the comics. The version most well known with fans, due in large part to its use in the live-action movie, is tied closely to the 2011 reboot from Brian Azzarello and Cliff Chiang.