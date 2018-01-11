Marvel vs. DC: Chris Hemsworth Takes on Margot Robbie in Ellen’s Australian Boxers

Marvel and DC faced off today, but while it was a battle of sorts, it wasn’t quite what most fans would expect.

Thor: Ragnarok‘s Chris Hemsworth and Suicide Squad‘s Margot Robbie both appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today and, since both actors are Australian in addition to playing superheroes, DeGeneres decided to have a little fun. She got both Hemsworth and Robbie dressed up in kangaroo onesies and oversized boxing gloves for a game of what the daytime host called “Ellen’s Australian Boxers.” The results were pretty hilarious, and you can check out the video above.

All of the questions in DeGeneres’ game were Australia-themed so, sadly, there were no questions about films from either Marvel or DC, but there we some hilarious moments, especially when one of the challenges was to identify two Australians in a photograph. The Australians in question turned out to be Hemsworth and his brother, Liam. Or, rather, wax figures of them.

“The pretty hungover versions of the two of us,” Hemsworth identified the figures.

DeGeneres then followed up by asking Robbie if she had to choose between Hemsworth and his brother who she would choose. Robbie chose Liam, citing that it was because she worked with him before then playfully punched Hemsworth about how they needed to work together, too.

Of course, it’s not likely that fans will see an Avengers/Suicide Squad team up film anytime soon. Robbie is set to reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the in-development Gotham City Sirens as well as the solo Harley Quinn film while Hemsworth, who recently finished up his work on Avengers 4, told IGN he wouldn’t mind playing Thor again.

“If I had the opportunity to do it again, I think I’d love to,” he said.

And when it comes to the God of Thunder, fans will have to wait a few more months to see him grace the big screen again. Hemsworth will next appear as Thor in Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters May 4, and reprise the role again in the currently untitled Avengers 4, which is due out in 2019.