Christopher McQuarrie Has Discussed Directing A ‘Green Lantern’ Movie

Director Christopher McQuarrie just delivered a new Mission Impossible film, but he definitely at one point had some ideas for a Green Lantern film.

The Mission: Impossible – Fallout director recently revealed that he had a take on the beloved DC space cops in a 90-minute Q&A following a screening of Fallout. Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld was on hand for the event and described McQuarrie’s take as non-comic-book canon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Chris McQuarrie – “I’m not a comic book fan. I’m a storytelling guy.” He has discussed Green Lantern…. has a version that isn’t comic book canon,” Liefeld said. “Was asked to direct it – said he can’t, “There’s no script!” 😜”

Chris McQuarrie – “I’m not a comic book fan. I’m a storytelling guy.” He has discussed Green Lantern…. has a version that isn’t comic book canon. Was asked to direct it – said he can’t, “There’s no script!” 😜 — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) September 25, 2018

Warner Bros. doesn’t seem to be opposed to doing one-off films these days, as there are several movies in development, including the Joker Origin movie, that are non-canon to the movie universe. It seems if McQuarrie ever wanted to, there would be a space for his take on Green Lantern in the movie universe.

“Pinch me! Such a highlight! Mission Impossible: Fallout writer/director @christophermcquarrie!! In my humble opinion, one of the very best, most accomplished and astonishing storytellers in any medium,” Liefeld wrote. “I mean, how great have his chapters of Mission Impossible been, right? He provided an epic 90 minute Q&A following a screening of MI:Fallout at the IMAX headquarters. His candor and insight about filmmaking and the movie business was masterclass. I wore my very best flip flops for the occasion! An absolute gentleman! Thank you @colliderfrosty and @imax for hosting this event! Catch the podcast of the session when it goes up! #collider #imax #missionimpossible #chrismcquarrie”

The Green Lantern franchise has been on ice since 2011’s Ryan Reynolds film, but it will be getting the full-on DCU treatment in 2020, with Geoff Johns writing the script. The film is set to feature Hal Jordan and John Stewart, but fans of Johns’ previous runs on Green Lantern should also expect some other beloved and familiar characters and ideas to make their way in as well.

“I want to make sure I write the best script I can possibly write, so I need to go away in a cave and write that script and finish it and then come out and go ‘okay’ and work with the guys and really make sure we’ve got the best story to tell and the best way into this character. I think we have a lot of things in it that…people know my run from Green Lantern and so they shouldn’t be too surprised by seeing what we bring into it,” Johns told ComicBook.com.

Green Lantern Corps is slated to hit theaters on July 24, 2020.