Halo: Fireteam Noble Announced for 2027 for Halo: Reach Fans

Xbox has announced Halo: Fireteam Noble, and given it a 2027 release window. Halo: Campaign Evolved is right around the corner, but it remains a mystery what is next for the series. Halo Studios — formerly known as 343 Industries — is working on the next mainline installment in the series, but it’s understood this game is years away. There are also rumors of remakes of Halo 2 and Halo 3 to follow Campaign Evolved, but right now these are just rumors. To this end, 2027 is looking like it may be a very slow year for Halo fans, but it just got a little better.

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More specifically, Xbox and Halo Studios have announced a new novel in the Halo series, the aforementioned Halo: Fireteam Noble, which follows a long line of Halo novels since the series’ inception. Fittingly, it is being written by Troy Denning, a New York Times Best-Selling Author with ample experience with the sci-fi series, having written the likes of Halo: Outcasts, Halo: Divine Wind, Halo: Shadows of Reach, Halo: Oblivion, Halo: Silent Storm, Halo: Retribution, and Halo: Last Light. He has also notably written for Star Wars.

About Halo: Fireteam Noble

For those interested in knowing more, the novel takes place in 2560, in a fractured galaxy and the devastating wake of Cortana’s rise and the Created menace. Meanwhile, the Banished war machine continues to tear through Covenant space and consolidate power.

You follow Spartan Jun-A266, a character who has appeared in a couple of Halo releases in the past, including, most notably, Halo: Reach. Jun is the last surviving member of Noble Team, and is working on forming a new generation of warriors on the hidden UNSC base Anvil Station, while dealing with the ghosts of his past.

June and his team are pulled out of this mission and back into action after a renowned xenobiologist is abducted by a Banished strike team. He will work with both new and old allies to launch a rescue mission that leads them deep into Banished territory. Of course, there is a lot more at stake than a single missing scientist, though.

Of course, Halo is in a weird spot right now. Halo Studios/343 Industries has failed to replicate the success of Bungie, and in particular, Halo Infinite really fell flat, not because it was a bad game, but because it quickly became not relevant. To this end, is it wise to be releasing supplementary media while the core of the series still isn’t where it needs to be? Perhaps not, but if it’s good, Halo fans won’t mind.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.