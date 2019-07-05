Christopher McQuarrie Explains His Interconnected Superman and Green Lantern Movies WB Rejected

The plans for the DC Extended Universe franchise that began with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel stumbled and unraveled in both Batman v Superman and Justice League, and since then, the franchise has retreated into the solo movie approach. However, stories of what could’ve been have fueled DC fan chat threads – including the anecdotes about how Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie collaborated with his Fallout star Henry Cavill on an idea for the Man of Steel sequel.

Well, on a new Twitter thread between Christopher McQuarrie and DC movie fans, we now know more about what McQuarrie had planned for his DCEU arc – which would’ve apparently seen Man of Steel 2 connect directly into a new Green Lantern movie!

Too complicated to explain. It tied into the Superman movie that Cavill and I were proposing. No takers. The studios have never cared for my original ideas. They prefer that I fix their broken ones. — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) July 5, 2019

They never said no. They just never moved on it. This was just before Fallout was released. And no, I would not reconsider. There’s too many other things I want to do. — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) July 5, 2019

Green Lantern was a written proposal. Superman was a pitch. — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) July 5, 2019

The reveal of McQuarrie’s plan started with a fan questioning rumors of the director’s attachment to the DC film franchise, after he had already debunked rumors that he was attached to a film called The Prisoner:

Fan: “What about your attachment to Green Lantern? Is that BS or is it too complicated to explain?”

McQuarrie: “Too complicated to explain. It tied into the Superman movie that Cavill and I were proposing. No takers. The studios have never cared for my original ideas. They prefer that I fix their broken ones.

They never said no. They just never moved on it. This was just before Fallout was released. And no, I would not reconsider. There’s too many other things I want to do.

Green Lantern was a written proposal. Superman was a pitch.”

When asked directly if his Superman movie would’ve tied directly into Green Lantern, McQuarrie said:

“It certainly could have.”

It certainly could have. — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) July 5, 2019

Zack Snyder’s vision for Justice League set the stage for the Green Lantern Corps to make a big DCEU debut. It sounds like McQuarrie really could have taken that baton and run with it. For fans of the DCEU (especially Zack Snyder’s DCEU films) this breakdown of Chris McQuarrie’s plans for the next stage of the franchise certainly will be enticing – which will make the disappointment of not getting it sting even worse. In fact, one fan may sum it up perfectly with this tweet: “It’s like WB hates money.”

It’s like WB hates money. — the snark knight (@snarkknight01) July 5, 2019

Joker hits theaters on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.