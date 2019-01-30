‘The Dark Knight’ Director Christopher Nolan’s Next Film Gets a Release Date

After lighting up box office, winning awards, and earning critical acclaim, many fans have been eager to learn when Christopher Nolan‘s next film after Dunkirk would be released. And now we know.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced (via Variety) Nolan’s next movie will open in theaters on July 17, 2020. And… that’s it. No title, no synopsis, no actors. Just the release date.

Nolan obviously doesn’t need to reveal much to get fans excited; the filmmaker has created many successful and revered movies and made an indelible impact on the superhero genre with his Batman trilogy.

Two of those movies, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, grossed over $1 billion each. Dunkirk grossed over $500 million worldwide and earned Nolan his first Oscar nomination for Best Director.

Nolan is still heralded for his Batman movies, which kicked off a new appreciation for superhero movies because of his approach of the subject. Nolan spoke about making the films during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in 2017, saying that he benefitted from having the time to make them work.

“That’s a privilege and a luxury that filmmakers aren’t afforded anymore,” Nolan said. “I think it was the last time that anyone was able to say to a studio, ‘I might do another one, but it will be four years’. There’s too much pressure on release schedules to let people do that now, but creatively it’s a huge advantage. We had the privilege and advantage to develop as people and as storytellers and then bring the family back together.”

While we don’t know anything about Nolan’s upcoming project, Warner Bros. is betting big that it will be another box office success.

