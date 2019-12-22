Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. Wears Grinch-Themed Cleats

Well, Cleveland may have gotten a lump of coal with that loss to the Baltimore Ravens today, but star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. brought the holiday cheer during warmups today. The NFL Superstar has been sporting different cleats all year in warmups and Sunday meant it was time to get in the Christmas spirit with The Grinch. The green furry cleats were a different version of the boots he usually wears on game days. Those are influenced by the Air More Uptempo from Nike, a 1990s silhouette famously worn by Scottie Pippen on the NBA hardwood for the Chicago Bulls. The piping that spells out Beckham’s initials is striped to resemble candy canes. This isn’t the first time the star has had some fun moments with footwear during the winter months. A couple of years ago, he had light Christmas presents on his cleats while playing with the New York Giants. This year though, his first in Cleveland hasn’t been a ton of fun. The Brown sit at 6-9 with a chance to basically match their record from last year with a win against the lowly Cincinnati Bengals next weekend to head into the new year of uncertainty.

Earlier this year, Beckham found himself under fire for his Joker cleats during a game against the Denver Broncos. He and his closest friend on the team, Jarvis Landy, were both given warnings for their choice of footwear doing that contest. NFL officials told the teammates that they had to change shoes to adhere to the league’s uniform policy or be thrown out. Many fans felt like this was a bit of an overreaction as the cleats in question were mostly white and orange. But, rules are rules and the two promptly changed to try and help the Browns, but they also ended up losing that game to a backup quarterback-led Denver team.

