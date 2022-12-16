Comic-Con 2022: Shazam! 2 Trailer Includes Two Big Horror Easter Eggs

New Line Cinema and DC Comics had a massive Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con where they released some new trailers for their next two films. Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are the next big films to come out of the DC Extended Universe, and it seems that they definitely won't be holding back. In the trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, we see cameos from The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Batman (Ben Affleck) but as it turns out, there are some other cool Easter eggs hidden in the trailer. Earlier today, director David F. Sandberg revealed on Twitter that there are a few horror references that you may have missed.

Sandberg quickly took to Twitter to reply to a fan that noticed an Anabelle Easter egg. "Thank you @ponysmasher for giving cameo to #Annabelle again in #ShazamTheFuryOfGods. Love crossovers like this." To which the director replied. "There's also an easter egg for fellow 70s/80s Italian horror fans." You can check out the tweets below!

There’s also an easter egg for fellow 70s/80s Italian horror fans. https://t.co/KH4Xst18p3 pic.twitter.com/mEtHNzYP3S — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) July 23, 2022

Previously, Sandberg revealed during an Instagram AMA, if he would ever direct a Justice League sequel or Superman reboot. The director doesn't seem too keen on the idea, but this is what he had to say: "At one point I would have said Superman, but when there are so many different expectations and hardcore fans you're going to piss off so many people no matter what you do," Sandberg said during the AMA. "Seeing how people react to things like The Last Jedi makes me want to stay away from things like that. Shazam! was perfect in that there hadn't been that many adaptations before. There are still people who think it was done wrong, but it was on a manageable level."



The cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods includes Zachary Levi as Shazam!, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso. The film is set to be released on December 21, 2022.



