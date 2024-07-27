SDCC 2024: Prime Video’s Batman: Caped Crusader Reveals Minnie Driver’s Role

During San Diego Comic-Con, fans got a special first look at the upcoming Prime Video animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the eyes of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. With the talent behind the scenes making the series, it has left fans understandably excited about what’s to come. The night kicked off the night with a special video message welcoming everyone to the special panel which would later feature some of the voice-cast including Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung and Minnie Driver who discussed their roles in the series as well as Reeves. Throughout the process Driver’s character has been locked up pretty tightly however during the special screening it was revealed that she is playing Oswald Cobblepot, otherwise known as iconic supervillain The Penguin.

The character first appeared in the Detective Comics #58 issue back in 1941 and has been a huge part of pop culture since. He has been portrayed by several actors over the years in live-action adaptions as well as animation, most recently by Colin Farrell who took on the role for 2022’s box office hit The Batman. “They will literally — some kind of alarm will go off, and I’ll be taken off in the back of a van if I told you anything about who I’m playing,” Driver joked to ComicBook earlier this month. “But I’ve got to tell you, it’s so rad. The whole show, it’s rad — it’s great.”

Minnie Driver as The Penguin face-to-face with Batman in ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’.

What is Batman: Caped Crusader About?

Per the synopsis, Batman: Caped Crusader takes place in Gotham City where “the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the Batman. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.”

The star-studded ensemble cast includes Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Christina Ricci, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment and Toby Stephens.

Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

