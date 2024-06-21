Batman: Caped Crusader Reveals Major Changes to Harley Quinn, Two-Face

A new teaser trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader arrived on Thursday, showcasing the ensemble cast of Prime Video's DC-inspired series. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Caped Crusader series co-creator Bruce Timm teased how the series will offer a new approach to some of Batman's iconic antagonists. Harvey Dent / Two-Face (Diedrich Bader) will begin the show as a corrupt district attorney, with Timm revealing, "We thought, Well, what if he starts off as kind of a schnook? And then when he gets his face disfigured, for the first time in his life he actually feels empathy for other people." Harley Quinn (Jamie Chung), meanwhile, will not only have a more antiheroic bent to her masked persona, but will be in a romantic relationship with Renee Montoya, a dynamic that has not previously been portrayed in other media.

"The idea of putting them together was something that seemed kind of natural," Timm said of Harley and Renee. "We figured, as a psychiatrist, her clientele are some of the richest, most powerful men in Gotham City, and they dump all of their crap on her. It's driving her crazy. She hears all this stuff, but because of psychiatrist-client privilege, she can't do anything about it. She can't tell anybody. We figured some of these guys have probably confessed some really horrible things to her, and she's just like, 'Well, I can't just turn this guy loose out on the streets, but I can't turn him into the cops either.'"

What Is Batman: Caped Crusader About?

In Batman: Caped Crusader, welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications. Hamish Linklater leads the cast as Bruce Wayne / Batman, with the cast also including Christina Ricci, Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Mckenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, and Haley Joel Osment.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Reeves' 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

Batman: Caped Crusader will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, August 1st.