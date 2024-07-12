First Batman: Caped Crusader Clip Released by DC

A new era of Batman animation is set to arrive this August, with the release of the Prime Video animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. The new show, which promises to deliver a noir-driven take on DC’s iconic Dark Knight, has already surprised fans with its trailers and marketing material thus far — and now, that includes the first clip for the series. On Friday, DC released a brief clip from Caped Crusader, which showcases Bruce Wayne / Batman (Hamish Linklater) driving his new Batmobile down the streets of Gotham. This clip comes ahead of Caped Crusader‘s presence at this month’s San Diego Comic-Con, which will include a screening and panel on Saturday, July 27th. Executive producer Matt Reeves and series stars Linklater, Jamie Chung, and Minnie Driver are all set to be in attendance.

“We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City,” Timm, Abrams, and Reeves said in a statement when the series was first announced. “The series will be thrilling, cinematic, and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world.”

https://twitter.com/Batman/status/1811838084083818833?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

What Is Batman: Caped Crusader About?

In Batman: Caped Crusader, welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne (Hamish Linklater) becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications. The cast of Batman: Caped Crusader also includes Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Mckenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, and Haley Joel Osment.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

Batman: Caped Crusader will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, August 1st.