‘Constantine’ Producer Reveals What Plans Would Have Been For Future Shows

The Constantine series on NBC only ran for 1 season, but it was enough to gain a significant cult following, and there were some plans on giving one DC character a more prominent role.

Mark Verheiden is currently the showrunner of DC Universe’s Swamp Thing series, sat down with Discussing Film to talk Constantine, which he produced. While Verheiden doesn’t remember all the specifics, he does know there was one character that was set to gain more prominence in the series.

“I believe we had already set up The Spectre in the series, so we definitely had plans to go forward and introduce more DC Universe characters from the dark world, but trying to remember exactly who now,” Verheiden said. “Obviously, we had Papa Midnight, we had the Spectre. We had characters from the Constantine series that we brought in…I can’t remember specifically off the top of my head now if we had any specific plans on any specific large-scale DC Dark type characters, I do know we had more plans for the Spectre.”

“So I think the short answer to that is I’m not, I don’t wholly remember or I’m not sure, we may not have gone on long enough to have planned all that out, but I think if we had gone forward we would have tried to reach into the DC toolbox and pull out what seemed appropriate to that world,” Verheiden said.

Constantine only lasted 13 episodes, but thankfully Matt Ryan‘s take on Constantine has lived on thanks to guest roles on Arrow, animated movie, and now a recurring guest spot on Legends of Tomorrow. After his first guest stint on Arrow, he thought it was time to say goodbye, but that pleasantly hasn’t been the case.

“But, again, I thought then, that it was over. Then I went and did the Justice League Dark animation movie, and then Constantine: City of Demons, so at every corner, I thought of this character as being over. And then, they keep on getting me back, so it’s a great privilege, really, to be playing such an iconic character in, over all these different mediums. Now I’m really looking forward to having a good run at the character over a full season on Legends of Tomorrow.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary“, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.

