Converse x Chinatown Market Batman Chucks Feature 3D and Glow-In-The-Dark Designs

Converse and iconic streetwear brand Chinatown Market have joined forces with DC Comics to put a vintage comic book spin on Chuck 70s for Batman‘s 80th anniversary. Plus, the two designs in the series have a fun twist – one pair glows-in-the-dark while the other pair has a classic 3D print (glasses are included).

The Converse x Batman x Chinatown Market Chuck 70 High in black with the glow-in-the-dark Gotham City skyline Batsignal print can be ordered here for $100. The white design with classic Batman comic artwork in 3D can be ordered here for the same price.

The Converse x Chinatown Market collaboration comes shortly after another Batman 80th anniversary Converse collection with a vintage theme. The range includes a pair of their Chuck 70 Highs (pictured below), though the more affordable All Star high-top offerings (pictured above) feature the boldest graphics. When they were released we were a bit disappointed that there weren’t more designs available for the more comfortable Chuck 70s, but The Chinatown Market release helps to fill the void.

All of the Batman x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star designs are available to order right here at Converse.com with prices that range from $60 to $100 in adult sizes and $35 to $45 in kid’s sizes.

