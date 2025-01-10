Beloved Creature Commandos Character Returns to the Team Just in Time for Season 2 (And With a Brand New Look)

In just the third episode of Creature Commandos‘ first season, the series bid farewell to what was easily its most beloved character at the time. G.I Robot immediately won fans over with his straight-forward, Nazi hating attitude, and many were devastated when he was blown to smithereens in just the third episode of the show. The best character in Creature Commandos was wiped off the board less than halfway into its first season. Fortunately, robots can be made whole again.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the Creature Commandos Season 1 finale! Continue reading at your own risk…

G.I. Robot hadn’t been seen in any capacity since his “death” at the end of the third episode. That changed in the very last scene of Creature Commandos Season 1. G.I. Robot is back in action and appears to be better than ever.

At the end of Creature Commandos Season 1, Waller puts the Bride in charge of the team moving forward, and introduces her to a handful of new members. In addition to Weasel, Doctor Phosphorus, King Shark, and a couple of new monsters that weren’t officially introduced, the Bride was met by a full revamped G.I. Robot. The character is now much bigger, towering over everyone else, complete with an enormous chest plate and broad shoulders. He honestly looks more like the Iron Giant than the version of G.I. Robot from earlier in the season.

Addressing the Bride, G.I. Robot makes it clear that he’s still the same guy on the inside, so it’s not a situation where the same parts were used for this new edition but his memories were reset. This is the G.I. Robot we know and love, just with a powerful new exterior.

The biggest takeaway here is that the fan-favorite character will be back in action for the second season of Creature Commandos, which was already given the green light by Max and DC Studios. So we know that we’ll get to see G.I. Robot get back to his Nazi-killing ways.

If anything, it seems like he will be a more proficient slayer of bad guys this next time around, given his physical upgrades. We don’t know yet what sort of new weapons or abilities he has packed into that enormous shell, but the change in size alone has to make a massive difference.

Fans will also be holding out hope for a live-action version of G.I. Robot at some point in the near future, but nothing has been announced just yet. The best chance for such a thing will likely exist in the upcoming Sgt. Rock movie, which is being directed by Luca Guadagnino and will star Daniel Craig. Sgt. Rock was a close ally to G.I. Robot during World War II, as we saw in flashbacks earlier in Creature Commandos Season 1.

All seven episodes of Creature Commandos‘ first season are now streaming on Max.