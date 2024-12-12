Wait, Did Creature Commandos Already Kill Off Its Best Character?!

Fans of James Gunn’s know that he isn’t scared to take out a character or make a major move in the middle of a story when people are least expecting it. It appears it only took three episodes of his newest creation — Creature Commandos — to deliver that first big shock. At the conclusion of the third episode of Creature Commandos, which debuted Thursday on Max, the character that was already the runaway breakout of the entire series was seemingly “killed” off. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the third episode of Creature Commandos! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, there’s a reason that the word killed is in quotations there, because we’re talking about G.I. Robot. The machine man has spent three episodes doing nothing but killing Nazis, and winning over the hearts of viewers in the process. No one has earned bigger laughs or cheers than G.I. Robot, which makes the ending of Episode 3 feel even more surprising.

The final scene of the episode — which spends a lot of its runtime on G.I. Robot flashbacks — sees the Commandos return to the castle to try and stop an attack from Circe. She’s obviously more powerful than some of them are ready for, and the fight results in the loss of G.I. Robot. The character takes a massive shot from Circe, with his head flying off and seemingly going dark has Nina picks it up and tries to talk to him.

If this character was a more organic organism, there would be no question that they were dead. The nature of G.I. Robot makes it an interesting debate, though. He is clearly no longer working, and his body is scattered into several pieces. Nothing about him is functioning by the time the episode comes to a close.

What makes this feel more final is the fact that the folks who created him have been gone for decades. Does anyone know how to put him back together the way he was? Is that something that anyone at Belle Reeve would be willing to put the time and money into? These monsters are already seen as expendable to Amanda Waller and the government, so losing a robot soldier from WWII probably isn’t something that any of them would think twice about.

But his nature as a robot does leave the door open for a return at some point. Whether the Commandos figure out a way to bring him back, or somehow Waller decides he is still needed, we can’t entirely swear off a future for G.I. Robot. On top of all that, it’s clear that he’s already a massive fan favorite. Everyone who has watched the new episode has likely been scratching their heads since it ended, trying to figure out the different ways G.I. Robot could make a comeback later in the season.

For now, unfortunately, it seems like everyone’s favorite Nazi hunter is out of commission. Let’s hope that changes soon.