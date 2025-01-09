Which Creature Commandos Characters Will We See in the Live-Action DCU?

The first season of Creature Commandos has come to an end, which means fans are already looking ahead to the future of the newly formed DCU. One of the most exciting things about this franchise is that James Gunn revealed very early on that actors will retain their roles through different mediums. The actors behind animated characters will appear as those same characters in live-action projects, should their characters appear in said films or shows.

So what does all that mean for the Creature Commandos? This Max animated series launched the DCU and fans have already fallen in love with many of the oddball characters. There’s a genuine desire to see many of these characters in live-action DC films or shows at some point. What we don’t know, however, is how many of them have futures in the franchise outside of Creature Commandos.

Fortunately, a couple of these questions have already been answered for us. At least one of the Commandos will be appearing in not just one, but two different live-action projects in 2025.

Rick Flag Sr.

This is the Creature Commandos character we have the most certainty about when it comes to their DCU future. Frank Grillo was tapped to play Rick Flag Sr. in the DCU, and he’s set to appear in the franchise’s first three projects.

After debuting in Creature Commandos, Grillo will reprise the role of the elder Rick Flag in the second season of Peacemaker, as well as in Gunn’s Superman movie, which hits theaters next summer.

The Leftovers (Waller, Economos, Weasel)

Viola Davis, Steve Agee, and Sean Gunn all made the jump from the old DC regime to the new, as did many of the characters from Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad. All that to say, we’ve already seen this trio in live-action.

Weasel’s next appearance may not be until Creature Commandos Season 2, but we do know that at least Economos will be featured in the second season of Peacemaker (and that a Waller appearance in likely). Waller is set for a standalone spinoff series down the line.

G.I. Robot

Of the Creature Commandos characters that haven’t yet been announced for anything beyond the series, a live-action role for G.I. Robot feels the most likely, at least for the foreseeable future. We have Daniel Craig and Luca Guadagnino to thank for that.

Sgt. Rock was an ally of G.I. Robot in WWII. In fact, the character is featured in the third episode of Creature Commandos as a part of the G.I. Robot flashbacks. He was voiced in the episode by Maury Sterling.

News broke late last year that Guadagnino would be directing a live-action Sgt. Rock movie, and that Craig would be starring as the titular character. When Sterling recorded his work on Creature Commandos, the Sgt. Rock movie wasn’t yet happening.

The Bride and Frankenstein

Image courtesy of DC Studios

These are the two characters from Creature Commandos that fans most want to see in a live-action format, especially given the actors already attached to the characters. Game of Thrones alum Indira Varma voices The Bride, while Frankenstein is voiced by Stranger Things and Thunderbolts* star David Harbour.

Both characters are perfectly cast and they really caught on with fans over the course of Creature Commandos Season 1. Unfortunately, neither one of them has been announced for any live-action projects just yet.

Peacemaker Season 2 remains a possibility for either or both of them, given the involvement of Rick Flag Sr. and the rest of the Belle Reeve personnel. There’s also the potential for at least Frankenstein to show up in Mike Flanagan’s Clayface movie. which is on the calendar for 2026. Frankenstein and Clayface had some run-ins during Creature Commandos that could lead to some additional story in that film.

For now, though, there’s nothing official for the fan-favorite monsters.