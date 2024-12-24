Creature Commandos: Is the Grodd Prophecy Real (or Is There Another Big DCU Twist Coming)?

Creature Commandos Episode 4 raised the stakes in a big way for Task Force M; they went from taking on a dangerous VIP protection detail to possibly having to kill the very person they were assigned to protect, to avoid a prophetic vision of the future, which spells doom for many of the DCU’s biggest heroes. But if Creature Commandos was willing to throw this twist into its story, can fans really trust that this “vision” is everything it was prophesied to be?

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

In “Chasing Squirrels” Task Force M captures the Amazonian sorceress Circe and brings her back to A.R.G.U.S. HQ at Belle Reve prison, to be interrogated by Amanda Waller. A weary Circe (say that three times fast…) offers to show Waller why she was so hell-bent on killing Princess Rostovic through psychic vision – and Waller accepts. The vision Waller sees depicts Rostovic and her military forces from the country of Pokolistan allying with none other than Gorilla Grodd, who helps them go on a campaign of conquest and war across the globe – a conflict that ends with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and many other DCU heroes crucified on the battlefield. The vision instantly made Waller switch targets, redeploying Task Force M to be an assassination squad, instead of bodyguards.

Creature Commandos: Is Princess Rostovic Really A Villain?

So far, Princess Ilana Rostovic (Maria Bakalova) has been depicted as a bold, spirited, and… passionate leader, with no red flags to signify that she’s actually a villain who could conquer the world. The fact that the vision came from Circe – one of DC’s oldest and often most duplicitous villains – is also highly suspect. Then there’s the detail of Gorilla Grodd being randomly mixed up in all this: Grodd’s psychic abilities let him both telepathically manipulate minds and telekinetically manipulate objects – the former being a power that could easily let him plant mental traps like false visions. Grodd and Circe also happen to be two DC villains who could be working as part of a larger villain collective like the Injustice League or the Legion of Doom; Waller and Task Force M’s actions in Pokolistan could be one small piece of a larger worldwide plot being coordinated by multiple DCU villains.

Then again, there are some key details of the vision to note. Start with the fact that Princess Rostovic’s gorgeous face has been scarred by some kind of claws – claws that arguably could belong to several different members of Task Force M. Her expression (while wearing her medieval-style armored mechsuit) looks like that of a woman who has both seen and been through dark times. In that foreshadowed context, it’s plausible that something happens that makes Ilana go from being the plucky girl she Is now to being a stern war general leading her people.

It would be an even bigger twist if James Gunn actually used this vision as some kind of framework for a causality tale. Depending on how Task Force M responds to Circe’s vision and Waller’s subsequent orders, they could end up being the ones who radicalize Ilana in the first place – especially if they try to assassinate her and only end up injuring her – as the vision hints could be the case. That would be a very “James Gunn” story to tell: a found family of psychopath misfits tries to do some good and ends up starting WWIII. That could definitely lead to the type of global strife we saw in Gunn’s Superman movie trailer.

