Creature Commandos: Did James Gunn Reveal the DCU’s First Big Baddie?

Even though Creature Commandos is the first official chapter of the DCU, the animated series tells a surprisingly self-contained story. Sure, every episode offers a truckload of Easter eggs and references to the heroes and villains that populate the new cinematic universe. However, Creature Commandos is primarily concerned with telling its own story about a group of weirdos coming together when they least expect it. That echoes James Gunn’s desire to make the DCU an interconnected universe where each movie and TV show can stand on its own. Even so, Episode 4 just features a fan-favorite cameo that might become the DCU’s first big baddie.

WARNING: CREATURE COMMANDOS EPISODE 4 SPOILERS!

Episode 4 follows the Creature Commandos as they return to their Belle Reve home after capturing Circe (voiced by Anya Chalotra). Unfortunately, their mission is not over, as Circe reveals her attack on Pokolistan was supposed to stop Princess Illana (voiced by Maria Bakalova) from conquering the world. To prove she is not bluffing, Circe shares her cursed vision of a broken planet (voiced by Viola Davis).

In Circe’s vision, we see Illana carpet-bombing the United States and leading her armored army onto American soil to slay any survivors. Illana is also laughing maniacally in a burning field where Earth’s superheroes lie dead, impaled, or crucified. Yet, the most disturbing aspect of Circe’s vision is how Illana is working together with Gorilla Grodd, as the villainous ape commands her armies to shoot down civilians and dispose of their bodies in a mass grave. With only three episodes left in Season 1 of Creature Commandos, it’s unlikely the team will face Grodd. Still, his appearance might be teasing a more prominent DCU role for the beloved villain.

Who Is Gorilla Grodd in DC Canon?

When John Broome and Carmine Infantino introduced Gorilla Grodd in 1959’s The Flash #106, they created one of DC’s greatest villains and the brand’s most enduring fictional setting, Gorilla City. This hidden technological paradise emerged in the African Congo Basin around 1860, when either an alien spacecraft or a mysterious meteor (depending on the comic era) crashed, evolving a tribe of gorillas to possess super-intelligence and telepathic abilities.

At the heart of this advanced simian society stood two opposing forces: Solovar, the wise and diplomatic ruler of Gorilla City, and Grodd, his brilliant but ruthless rival. Under Solovar’s leadership, Gorilla City developed into a technological utopia that surpassed human civilization, hidden from the world by advanced cloaking technology. The city’s existence remained secret until Grodd’s actions forced Solovar to seek help from The Flash, marking the beginning of the super-intelligent apes’ complicated relationship with the outside world.

Over the decades, Grodd’s powers evolved far beyond simple telepathy. He possesses telekinetic abilities, can fire psychic blasts, and has even demonstrated the disturbing ability to consume the brains of others to absorb their knowledge. Perhaps his most remarkable power is the ability to transfer his consciousness into human bodies, completely transforming himself into the person he’s replacing.

His methods also grew more brutal with each iteration. In The New 52 continuity, for example, he even murdered his own father to seize power in Gorilla City and developed a horrifying habit of consuming his enemies’ brains to absorb their knowledge.

Grodd Is Perfect as a Slow-Burn “Big Bad” Villain

While considered one of The Flash’s nemesis, Grodd has already stepped out of the shadow of the Scarlet Speedster. What makes Grodd particularly notable is his ability to pose genuine threats to multiple heroes. In the comics, he has fought the Justice League of America numerous times, engaged in hand-to-hand combat with Kalibak (the son of Darkseid), and even gone toe-to-toe with Superman. His raw physical strength and his telepathic abilities make him dangerous even without the technological tools he builds to subjugate his enemies. After all, as a larger-than-normal gorilla, Grodd can tear opponents apart.

Thanks to numerous adaptations, Grodd also has enough media exposure to make him a well-known character in pop culture. In The CW’s The Flash, he emerged as a recurring threat whose presence dominated entire story arcs. This version maintained his terrifying telepathic abilities while grounding his origin in military experiments rather than an advanced ape civilization.

His animated appearances have further cemented his reputation. For instance, in Batman: The Brave and the Bold, voiced by John DiMaggio, he demonstrated his leadership abilities by forming G.A.S.P. (Gorillas and Apes Seizing Power) to invade Gotham City. As it turns out, DC Studios is developing a Batman: The Brave and the Bold movie, which could ultimately connect to this Creature Commandos cameo.

Finally, Grodd would be a refreshing departure from the previous DC cinematic universe, in which Darkseid was built as the ultimate threat. By choosing Grodd as the DCU’s big baddie, Gunn can create an interconnected storyline that involves different corners of the canon instead of focusing exclusively on galactic adventures.

New episodes of Creature Commandos hit MAX every Thursday until January 9, 2025.