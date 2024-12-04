Creature Commandos Star Reveals What Could Happen to Stop a Season 2

The eagerly anticipated first chapter of James Gunn’s new DC Universe, Creature Commandos, is set to debut this Thursday, but if the reviews are any indicator, the series is going to be a hit. Early reviews hit on Monday giving the animated series a strong 95 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. If that sentiment holds with fans, it seems more likely than not that the series will get a second season and that’s a sentiment shared by series star Frank Grillo. Speaking with Gamesradar+, Grillo, who voices Rick Flag Sr., said that something would have to go “terribly awry” to prevent Creature Commandos from getting a second round.

“Unless something goes terribly awry, I think we’ll see a Season 2,” Grillo said. “I’d love to see how it evolves. I’d like to see how they develop as a team because it takes the whole season for them to be a symbiotic kind of group and just see where it goes. Because it starts with me meeting them and kind of going like, what am I doing? What are these things? And then we become a family.”

The idea of a second season of Creature Commandos might seem like an odd thing to discuss considering that the series hasn’t yet premiered, but the desire for a renewal is something that even the showrunner Dean Lorey has previously expressed interest in. Lorey previously made it clear that while there isn’t some grand, long-term plan for the series, he wants more and hopes to bring even more characters into the story should the series get a second season.

“We absolutely want to do a second season,” Lorey said. “There’s no particular five-season plan or anything like that. But we definitely want to do another season.”

He added, “You will see, at the end of the first season, some of the characters that might be part of that, and there’s a lot of fun to come, I hope.”

With Creature Commandos being the kick off for and very connected to the new DC Universe, the idea of a second season could have big implications on the future of the DCU. That said, with both a series star and the showrunner already advocating for more of the Max series, it wouldn’t be a surprise to later find out that plans were already in place to explore future stories well ahead of the series premiere. The real question will be if the show pulls enough viewership to make a second season a reality, but given that Creature Commandos is fan introduction to Gunn’s new DCU — and with that, the highly anticipated Superman starring David Corenswet as the titular hero film set to come out next year, which is the “true” start to the overall new DCU according to Gunn — it seems like a relatively safe bet that DC fans will tune in if for no other reason to get ready for the theatrical slate to come.

Creature Commandos is set to premiere on Thursday, December 5th, on Max.