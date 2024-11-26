Creature Commandos Showrunner Wants a Season 2, But How Will That Impact the DCU?

Creature Commandos is yet to premiere, but showrunner Dean Lorey is already teasing a second season of the R-rated DCU animated series. In an interview for ScreenRant, Lorey said, “We absolutely want to do a second season. There’s no particular five-season plan or anything like that. But we definitely want to do another season.” While it’s natural for any showrunner to wish their show to succeed and score multiple seasons, the way Lorey describes the possibility of a second season of Creature Commandos indicates DC Studios has discussed how this show might continue. That’s because Lorey also told fans, “You will see, at the end of the first season, some of the characters that might be part of that, and there’s a lot of fun to come, I hope.”

There’s a lot to dissect from Lorey’s quote. First, Creature Commandos was not planned as a series that would continue forever, as there’s no “five-season plan.” However, the showrunner reveals a storyline has been drafted for Season 2, which will be connected to the first season’s finale, where characters are chosen to be part of another adventure. That’s huge news, as it tells us that Creature Commandos tells a self-contained story that could feature in other projects — the perfect formula for a cinematic universe.

Lorey’s phrasing also teases that not every member of the Creature Commandos will survive the events of Season 1. After all, only “some characters” will appear in the finale, potentially scoring a place in the sequel. Finally, Lorey’s ending with “I hope” means Season 2 is not guaranteed yet. Of course, Max wants to measure viewings before throwing more money into Creature Commandos. Beyond that, as DC Studios’ co-head James Gunn has stated multiple times, no DCU project will ever be greenlit before scripts are done and approved.

Creature Commandos Will Kickstart the DCU

As the first official chapter of Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU, Creature Commandos is expected to nod at a bigger universe. Gunn confirmed that the show has many major DC cameos, meaning DC Studios has enough trust in the project’s success to directly tie into bigger productions, such as, possibly, 2025’s Superman. There’s a lot of pressure over the monstrous squad’s shoulders, but the fact that a second season is being discussed is a good sign that Creature Commandos will meet fans’ high expectations.

While Creature Commandos is being sold as the first chapter of the DCU, it’s worth underlining that Gunn’s previous DC projects, Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad, are being partly canonized in the new universe. Gunn confirmed that the entire Season 1 of Peacemaker also happened in the DCU, except for one scene. While the verdict is still open for The Suicide Squad, we already know Rick Flag Jr.’s (Joel Kinnaman) death in the movie is also canon, meaning the rest of its story will probably be incorporated.

Creature Commandos will premiere on Max on December 5th.