Creature Commandos: How Old Is The Bride?

DC’s Creature Commandos is introducing viewers to an eclectic bunch of literal monsters, who have been conscripted into the service of Amanda Waller. That roster includes “The Bride” (voiced by Indira Varma), who is DC’s version of the famous ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ from literary lore. As revealed in Creature Commandos Episode 2, the DC Universe version of The Bride was brought to life in 1831, making her one of the most historically significant characters in James Gunn’s DCU, with the potential to bridge the present and past eras of the franchise.

But how old is The Bride, exactly?

The Bride’s Age Makes Her a Key DCU Character

The Bride’s age can be calculated based on the DCU’s established timeline. According to Rick Flag Sr. (voiced by Frank Grillo), his son died about two years before the Creature Commandos’ events. We know that Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) is killed by Peacemaker (John Cena) during Task Force X’s operation in Corto Maltese, where Waller’s Task Force X fought Starro. Since Gunn has said The Suicide Squad takes place in 2021, we can infer Creature Commandos is probably set in 2023. So, from her creation in 1831 to the show’s present-day in 2023, The Bride is approximately 192 years old.

Of course, until more DCU projects premiere, we can only estimate when Creature Commandos takes place. So, The Bride could be a year younger or older. Nevertheless, her age positions her as one of the DCU’s oldest living characters, alongside her fellow monster, Eric Frankenstein (voiced by David Harbour). This fact is essential for the DCU’s worldbuilding.

As we know, the DCU takes place in a well-established superhero universe. Instead of retracing everyone’s origin story, Gunn has decided that the best way to reboot DC’s cinematic universe would be to consider that heroes such as Batman and Superman have already been fighting crime for years before they show up in theaters. That means the DCU can tell stories about the present without worrying too much about the past. At the same time, new movies and series could always fill the gaps and explain what happened in the years — or decades — that precede its main storyline.

When the time comes to explore the past of the DCU, Gunn could use a familiar face to tie everything together. That’s where The Bride comes in. Since she’s been alive for almost two centuries, she has witnessed every major event of the DCU since the late 19th century – so, she could be used in prequel stories to show how every piece of DC Studios media is connected. That’s an exciting prospect, as it teases how Gunn has been planning the new DC Universe to be more expansive than any other adaptation of DC Comics.

New episodes of Creature Commandos hit MAX every Thursday until January 9, 2025.