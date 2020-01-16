Crisis On Infinite Earths Tie-In Comic Features Green Lantern’s Kilowog and Tomar-Re

Legendary comics artist Jerry Ordway has released the rough layout for his upcoming cover to the second Crisis on Infinite Earths 100-Page Giant, a comic that ties into the just-concluded CW event. The image, which depicts a number of DC heroes battling a giant Anti-Monitor, may appear at first glance to be taken from the final act in last night’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, titled “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Five.” But a closer look reveals that there are characters present on the Ordway cover who did not play a part in the battle against the Anti-Monitor on TV.

Those characters? Tomar-Tu and Kilowog of the Green Lantern Corps. And given what we saw last night, it seems likely that these versions of Kilowog and Tomar are the ones from the 2011 Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out Ordway’s cover below.

Watching the final part of Crisis on the CW, and realized the first part of the comic tie-in with my cover, is in comic stores tomorrow, and the second part, in mid-February 2020. Here’s my cover sketch! pic.twitter.com/BFHNTO1pRu — Jerry Ordway (@JerryOrdway) January 15, 2020

No Green Lanterns appeared in combat during the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event, although there was a cameo appearance by the world of Oa, as seen in Green Lantern (the 2011 movie), at the end of the Crisis. Two of that film’s credited writers, Marc Guggenheim and Greg Berlanti, were producers on “Crisis,” and at least Berlanti is developing a Green Lantern TV series for HBO Max. The show will reportedly center on at least two Green Lanterns from different eras.

The Crisis brought together heroes from various eras of DC’s TV and film adaptations, including Brandon Routh’s Superman (originally seen in Superman Returns), Burt Ward’s Dick Grayson (originally seen in the 1966 Batman series), Tom Welling’s Clark Kent (originally seen in Smallville), Tom Ellis’s Lucifer Morningstar (currently appearing in Lucifer), and Ezra Miller’s version of The Flash, who first appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and has his own solo movie coming up from the director of IT.

Fans can get caught up by watching all five parts of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover on The CW‘s website or app now, or buying them through video on demand platforms. The post-“Crisis” Arrowverse begins this weekend with new episodes of Batwoman and Supergirl before Arrow and Black Lightning return next week.