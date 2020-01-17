That Lucifer Cameo Was One of Crisis on Infinite Earths Showrunner Marc Guggenheim’s Favorite Scenes

This week saw the conclusion of the five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which brought the Arrowverse to the brink of oblivion, then brought it back with a profound sacrifice on the part of Arrow‘s Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). It was actually the second time he had sacrificed himself during the Crisis — the first time being during the first part of the crossover, as he fought an army of Shadow Demons in the hopes of saving as many of Earth-38’s people as he could while the world was being wiped out. That time around, he had people trying to bring him back.

Along the way, those people — including John Constantine (Matt Ryan), Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara), and John Diggle (David Ramsey) — headed to Earth-666, where they met Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) at his club. Lucifer provided them with a key piece of the puzzle toward retrieving Oliver’s soul, and even though it didn’t work, it wasn’t a total loss, because both fans and those involved in making the Crisis thought the Lucifer cameo was delightful.

“It’s funny. We’re now writing for all these characters who are so familiar to us as writers, that we’re pretty much almost watching when we write,” Arrow co-creator and “Crisis” showrunner Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com. “We’re watching the scenes unfold in our head and hearing the voices in our head before we even see it. I would say probably the Lucifer cameo just exceeded my wildest expectations because I think both Matt and Tom fed off of each other in a way that none of us were expecting. Lauren Certo wrote that scene, and she did such a great job on the page — and I loved that scene when I read that, but seeing the the chemistry that Tom and Matt have together and the way they riff off from each other? That was a wonderful surprise.”

The Crisis brought together heroes from various eras of DC’s TV and film adaptations, including Brandon Routh’s Superman (originally seen in Superman Returns), Burt Ward’s Dick Grayson (originally seen in the 1966 Batman series), Tom Welling’s Clark Kent (originally seen in Smallville), Tom Ellis’s Lucifer Morningstar (currently appearing in Lucifer), and Ezra Miller’s version of The Flash, who first appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and has his own solo movie coming up from the director of IT.

Fans can get caught up by watching all five parts of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover on The CW‘s website or app now, or buying them through video on demand platforms. The post-“Crisis” Arrowverse begins this weekend with new episodes of Batwoman and Supergirl before Arrow and Black Lightning return next week.