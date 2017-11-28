Did “Crisis on Earth-X Part 1” Just Hint at How Firestorm Will Separate?

On Legends of Tomorrow this season, the two halves of Firestorm have been trying to find a way to separate so they can live their separate lives. In the first hour of tonight’s crossover, “Crisis on Earth-X”, they may just have been provided the solution.

Spoilers for the first hour of “Crisis on Earth-X” below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previously on Legends of Tomorrow, Stein (Victor Garber) and Jax (Franz Drameh) decided that they wanted to find a way to separate their powers so that Stein could go home and be with his family. Now, if you don’t follow Legends of Tomorrow and aren’t familiar with early seasons of The Flash, Stein and Jax make up the hero Firestorm. The pair each consist of two halves that control the Firestorm matrix, and, when they combine, they merge into one body to wield their nuclear powers. Stein originally gained his portion of the powers during the particle accelerator explosion in The Flash‘s first season and was paired with Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell). However, upon Ronnie’s death, Jax took Ronnie’s part of the matrix, and the pair were recruited for the Legends.

While the pair enjoy being a partnership, it’s simply time for Stein to retire to his family now that he has a new grandchild. But their first attempt to separate resulted in a temporary body swap that led Stein to recruit the wisdom of great scientists through history to figure out a cure. In tonight’s first hour of the crossover, it’s Team Flash that finally comes up with the solution. Harry (Tom Cavanagh) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) have created “The Calm After the Firestorm,” a serum that will allow Jax and Stein to separate by tricking the Firestorm matrix into believing their genetic codes are still connected. Sound familiar? It’s exactly how Cailtin (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco got Barry out of the Speed Force in The Flash’s season premiere.

Stein is clearly excited. No more Firestorm means he can go be the family man he’s come to realize he wants to be, but Jax doesn’t seem so on board. You see, the cure will render them both without any superpowers whatsoever and while that works for Stein, it doesn’t sit as well with Jax. With Stein figuring out that something is off about his partner’s lack of enthusiasm, he says he’s going to figure out the right dosage and other details, so the pair can take the serum after Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’ (Candice Patton) wedding, but Stein actually has another plan — figure out a way that Jax can still have powers.

It’s a good thing they’re waiting to separate. Those Firestorm powers might come in handy when the Earth-X Nazis show up.

“Crisis on Earth-X” is a four-hour event that will air on November 27th and 28th beginning at 8 p.m. and running for two hours each day; Supergirl (8 p.m. Monday), The Flash (8 p.m. Tuesday) and Legends of Tomorrow (9 p.m. Tuesday) will remain in their normal time slots but Arrow will move from Thursday to a 9 p.m. Monday placement for the week.