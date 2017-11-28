“Crisis on Earth-X” Tops Twitter Trends in the US

The overnight ratings for the first two parts of The CW’s DC Universe “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover will not be in until tomorrow, but signs are good that it will be as much a boon for the network as last year’s ratings-topping “Invasion!” event was.

In the second hour of the crossover, during this week’s episode of Arrow, “Crisis on Earth-X” was situated as the top trend in the United States on Twitter, with a huge proportion of the tweets being positive responses to the shows.

Last year, “Invasion!” boosted The CW to their highest-rated week of prorgramming in six years. This year, as a whole, the ratings for the network’s four DC shows have been about on par or down very slightly with last year (plus/minus a small margin of error), so the network likely expected similar spectacular results especially with cast and crew telling everyone who will listen that this year’s crossover is bigger and better than last year’s.

The first hour started with the wedding of Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton), which was disrupted by an invasion from Earth-X, a parallel world where Nazis won World War II. The invaders? evil doppelgangers of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist), and other DC heroes and villains, led by Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh).

In the second hour, the story delved into what brought the invaders to Earth-1, and why now.

“Crisis on Earth-X” began tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will run for two hours per night, today and tomorrow. Unlike last year’s crossover, which skewed heavily episodic and could be joined at more or less any point, “Crisis on Earth-X” is shot like a movie, and if you missed tonight’s episode of Supergirl and Arrow, your best bet may be to wait until the episodes are on The CW tonight or tomorrow morning so that you can get caught up ahead of The Flash, which picks up the second half of the story at 8 p.m. tomorrow.