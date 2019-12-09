Arrow Star Stephen Amell Asks Fans to Keep Him in Their Hearts Ahead of Crisis on Infinite Earths

Crisis on Infinite Earths is finally here, and fans are a bundle of emotions. Arrow star Stephen Amell has one request, keep the memory of his character close. The actor asked fans to “keep me in your heart,” on Twitter this evening before everything gets rolling. Emotions will be running high for the entire event, which stretches all the way into the New Year. Fans have been wondering how his saga with the Anti-Monitor and the destruction of countless worlds will conclude. There have been deaths teased and Arrow has been hinting at Oliver Queen’s eventual demise for most of the show’s run. Marc Guggenheim has been there for a long time and he talked about how they made the decision to end the series.

“Once you start staring down the barrel of a Season 8 these conversations just quite frankly start to happen organically, and you know Stephen [Amell] was at the end of his deal and it’s like ‘what are we going to do? How long are we going to do this for?’ And for my money, I felt it was time, you know, and I think Greg [Berlanti] felt that way, I think Stephen felt that way,” Guggenheim explained. “I think we all sort of collectively came to the same conclusion which is let’s go out on a high note. People are still talking about the show, which is hard in its eighth season of any show. People are still talking about it and then it becomes production budgetary things that really gets you into the tall grass but for me I felt like let’s end the show when we can still produce the show that we have all come to know and love and not try to change the show to make it work when it otherwise can’t.”

#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths starts tonight. Keep me in your heart. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) December 8, 2019

Amell also weighed in on the journey after wrapping his work on the series earlier this fall. “Words can’t even begin to express what Arrow has meant to me,” Amell typed on Twitter. “Best 8 years of my life. The cast and crew of the show have become my family. I’m going to miss them. I’m wrapped.” That brings his time as Oliver Queen to an end, a journey that kicked off back in 2012, and at the time no one could’ve predicted it would start a universe this expansive.

Arrow started the ball rolling for The CW and the superhero slate has blossomed over time. The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Black Lighting, and recently Batwoman have all come about largely due to the success of the one that started it all. Crisis presents not only an opportunity to bring all these heroes on screen at once, but also to sort of celebrate the unique position the Arrowverse occupies on television. Tonight things change forever and it will make for some great viewing.

Crisis on Infinite Earths kicks off tonight on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.