The Flash’s Dany Trejo on Crisis on Infinite Earths: “If They Call Me, I’m There”

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover is set to span quite a lot of the DC Comics world, and it sounds like one fan-favorite actor would love to be a part of that. In a recent interview with Inverse, Danny Trejo was asked about him potentially reprising his role as Breacher on The Flash, and if he would be willing to do so for the upcoming “Crisis”. Trejo responded simply with “If they call me, I’m there.”

Given Breacher’s role on The Flash, it would certainly be easy to see the character playing some sort of role in “Crisis”. Breacher was introduced as a no-nonsense bounty hunter from Earth-19, who gets sucked into Earth-1’s escapades when Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) dates his daughter Gypsy (Jessica Camacho). After second-guessing if Cisco was good enough for his daughter, the pair fought a vampire named Crucifer together (yes, really), and Breacher went into retirement. Of course, Cisco and Gypsy broke up soon after, which prevented Trejo from returning to the show. But if there was ever a time for him to make a cameo, it would certainly be “Crisis”.

The event, which is based on the comic storyline of the same name, will see characters from Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow joining forces to defeat The Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) and stop the multiverse from being destroyed. If Trejo were to be involved, he would join a list of guest stars that include characters from Black Lightning, iconic Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, Brandon Routh as Kingdom Come Superman, and Robin actor Burt Ward in a currently-unknown role.

“Basically, we’re gonna begin — this is an exclusive — we’re gonna begin the way Crisis on Infinite Earths the comic begins, which is the destruction of various parallel universes. And the goal is for us to adapt key moments from the comic, those seminal moments,” Arrowverse consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this summer.

“Yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Guggenheim continued. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things… This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c.