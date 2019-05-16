First “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Key Art Released

The CW is gearing up for an Arrowverse crossover unlike any other, and we have our first official look at what that might look like. During the network’s Upfronts presentation, a poster for the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover was officially shown.

The poster shows the Arrowverse’s heroes assembling in one spot, alongside the reveal that the crossover will be five hours along, and take place over 2 quarters. You can check it out below.

While plot details for “Crisis” are kind of kept under wraps, fans are expecting the event to draw from the DC Comics miniseries of the same name, in which a slew of DC heroes try to stop the Anti-Monitor from destroying the multiverse. The event was first teased at the end of this year’s “Elseworlds” crossover, and has been hinted at in a pretty major way in both the Arrow and The Flash season finales.

“You think of the scale of it, and what this character means, and him being introduced into the DC TV world, the first person when you think when you think Monitor is you think Anti-Monitor,” LaMonica Garrett, who plays The Monitor, admitted to ComicBook.com before “Elseworlds”. “So, the scale — where’s this going? And then when you think Anti-Monitor, the next thing you think of is “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. So if you keep doing that to yourself, it makes it too much on your shoulders when you are going into it. You have to think about it later. To me, I’m a former athlete. When you think about the big games, the bowl games, you think about the Super Bowl, you think about the World Series, and you ask those players, ‘what does this mean? This is a huge game, this is the biggest game ever.’ And they downplay it. They don’t want to think of it. After the game, they’ll tell you how much pressure they were under, and how much stress. They couldn’t sleep at night. So leading up to it, it’s like they’re trying not to think about that, because if you make that moment bigger than what it is, it’s gonna get the best of you.”

“I immediately, Anti-Monitor, Psycho-Pirate, Pariah, you just start thinking of all these names…so that’s when I went and looked, and saw who is already in place, and who they would have to introduce to bring on the big picture,” Garrett added. “And that was fun part for me too, ’cause you know, as a fan, as a comic book fan, that’s where I would hope it would go to.”

