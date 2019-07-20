Burt Ward to Appear in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is set to present a DC TV event unlike anything we’ve seen before, and it looks like they’re enlisting some familiar faces to do so. ComicBook.com was on hand for the Batwoman panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where was revealed that legendary actor Burt Ward, who portrayed Robin in the 1960s Batman TV series, will be playing a role in “Crisis”.

It is unknown at this point whether Ward will be playing a version of Robin, or if he will be embodying some new character. The Arrowverse has certainly toyed with legacy casting in the past, with Lynda Carter, Dean Cain, and Helen Slater all playing new characters within the universe. The Flash has dabbled with both sides of that equation, between Mark Hamill returning as The Trickster to John Wesley-Shipp playing both his Barry Allen from the 1990s The Flash, and a new iteration of Jay Garrick.

While it’s been decades since Ward originally played the Boy Wonder, he certainly hasn’t stayed away from the DC Universe, voicing the character in several animated movies. As the actor has said for years, he would not be opposed to having some sort of role in the live-action space.

“Of course!” Ward told ComicBook.com back in 2016. “I’m an actor and I love doing everything to do with Batman. I love doing other projects as well. I’ve done forty movies for television. You know, it’s a wonderful thing; Gotham is a great show. And all I can tell you is that I would be happy to do it; I’d be happy to any kind of project. I love to work!”

This is just the latest major casting detail to come up about “Crisis on Infinite Earths” after word broke yesterday that Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh will also be reprising his role as Superman.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will debut across Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman later this year, and will wrap up in early 2020.