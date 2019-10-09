“Crisis on Infinite Earths” Fan Art Makes Us Want to See All the Supermen Actors Together

In addition to adapting one of the most significant storylines in DC Comics history, The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover is fulfilling something pretty epic for Superman fans, as three different actors who have played the role will be factoring into the event. While we still have to wait a few months to see Smallville‘s Tom Welling, Superman Returns‘ Brandon Routh, and Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin share the screen together, an awesome new piece of fanart takes things a step further. Digital artist George Evangelista recently took to Instagram to share a mashup piece, which imagines every onscreen Superman from Kirk Alyn to Henry Cavill flying in one frame together. The piece, which Evangelista says is inspired by Alex Ross’ iconic art style, has gotten a pretty positive reaction on social media.

“Crisis” will see Welling, Hoechlin, and Routh all portraying DC’s Man of Steel, with the latter embodying the Kingdom Come take on the character. The announcement has been pretty positively-received by Superman fans, especially those who were eager to see Welling reprise his Smallville role.

“It’s such a big part of DC TV history.” Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim said earlier this year before Welling’s casting was officially announced. “I would love to have at least one Smallville character in the crossover. I guess I can say every single day I have some conversation with some casting director or some agent.”

“There’s such a big, wide tapestry of DC TV and DC movie properties.” Guggenheim added. “The whole reason we started talking about the crossover as early as we did this year was to give us time to have all those conversations.”

While no other Superman actors are currently slated to appear in “Crisis”, the event is also expected to include characters from Black Lightning, legendary Robin actor Burt Ward, and prolific Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne. All of this, on top of the universe-shattering effect the event is going to have on Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, certainly makes for an epic television event.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c.