Crisis On Infinite Earths Crossover Finalized Logo Revealed

Few crossovers have been as anticpated as The CW‘s new DC crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, and as we get closer more and more details are starting to be finalized and released. That includes the event’s official logo, which has gone through several iterations since the event was first announced, but it seems CW and DC have figured out which version they prefer, and executive producer Marc Guggenheim took to social media to reveal the logo’s final incarnation. He posted the logo with the caption “We finalized this a couple of days ago. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths”, and you can check out the logo below.

The final logo has less bright blue in the mix and goes with a sleeker blue-gray with a metallic sheen, and it’s pretty slick. The previous version was much brighter and had the shine on the R as opposed to the S. There was also a gray version that had a red background, but this one forgoes all that for a simple black background.

We finalized this a couple of days ago. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/EeYJSz9xy8 — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) November 7, 2019

Crisis on Infinite Earths will include Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman. The latter was first introduced in the last crossover event Elseworlds, and now she’ll get another chance to work with all these heroes. This will also be Arrow’s swan song event, as the show will end after the conclusion of its eighth season, and odds are Oliver’s fate will be handled directly in Crisis.

That said, it’s not all bad news for Arrow fans, as the show is getting a spinoff in Canaries, which will feature a team of Black Canaries operating in the future.

As for the event itself, it will have plenty of star power, including Brandon Routh as Kingdom Come’s Superman, Ashley Scott bringing back Birds of Prey’s Huntress, and Tom Welling and Erica Durance of Smallville also appearing in the series. There are even more names coming back as well, and the good news is we don’t have to wait too much longer to see them all.

Are you excited about Crisis on Infinite Earths? What do you think of the logo? Let us know in the comments!