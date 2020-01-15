Crisis On Infinite Earths Producer Reveals Who Helped Make Justice League Crossover Moment Happen

The CW rounded up all of its DC Comics titles in The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow for their biggest crossover which also pulled from DC Comics movies. Superman Returns got involved, among other older titles from the big and small screens, but a DCEU cameo sparked a lot of excitement from fans. Ezra Miller‘s Barry Allen popped into the final leg of the Crisis on Infinite Earths event to meet Grant Gustin‘s Barry Allen for a quick conversation which also included Miller’s character hearing the term, “The Flash,” for the first time. As it turns out, this is the work of Jim Lee, making miracles happen.

“I’m doing a few interviews tomorrow and I’m sure the subject of Ezra’s appearance will come up,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim said on Twitter. “What you need to know right now is that gentleman and scholar, Jim Lee, was instrumental in making this moment happen.”

Check out Guggenheim’s tweet in which he credits Lee for Miller’s last-minute cameo below!

I’m doing a few interviews tomorrow and I’m sure the subject of Ezra’s appearance will come up, but what you need to know right now is that gentleman and scholar, @JimLee, was instrumental in making this moment happen. 🙏 #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) January 15, 2020

Miller portrayed Barry Allen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. He has a solo movie promised by Warner Brothers but had never previously appeared on one of the TV shows. Miller has long professed himself as a fan of Gustin’s show but the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event managed to squeeze Miller’s cameo into the story at the last minute and stuck the scene into the final hour on Tuesday night. Miller’s suit seems to be the same one he wore in Justice League.

When fans wondered how much money the quick cameo must have cost the CW, Guggenheim joked on Twitter that he had to grow two extra kidneys in order to afford Miller’s appearance. Nevertheless, the fans are tremendously grateful for the effort put in by the team at the CW and Miller himself in bringing this moment to life.

Miller’s The Flash is scheduled to hit theaters on July 1, 2022.