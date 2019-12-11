How to Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths for Free

The “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover made its way across The CW this week, and it’s safe to say that the multiverse won’t ever be the same. Across episodes of Supergirl, Batwoman, and The Flash, fans were treated to shocking cameos, heartbreaking plot twists, and a heck of a lot of Easter eggs. If you missed out on any chapter in the event thus far – or you want to relive all of the action from the beginning – you’re in luck. The first three episodes of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” – as well as the Crisis: Aftermath aftershow – are currently available to stream for free on The CW’s website and mobile app. You do not need a cable subscription or login to watch the episodes, and only need to endure an occasional commercial break.

Granted, you still will have to wait almost a full month before “Crisis” concludes with episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. But if you want a low-cost way to watch the entire event, this might be your best bet, as the streaming rights will get complicated in the coming months. As with past seasons, Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow are all expected to head to Netflix in 2020, roughly eight days after their respective season finales air. Batwoman, on the other hand, is set to have a streaming home on the upcoming HBO Max service, which will launch in May of next year. This means that anyone hoping to (legally) binge-watch “Crisis” in its entirety will need both a Netflix and HBO Max subscription, otherwise they’ll miss out on Part 2 of the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Crisis” follows an alliance between the characters of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman, as they serve as the multiverse’s last defense against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). In the process, fans have been treated to a wide array of epic cameos, including Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Batman‘s Robert Wuhl, legendary Robin actor Burt Ward, the cast of DC Universe’s Titans, Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Erica Durance, Birds of Prey‘s Ashley Scott and Dina Meyer, Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis, and Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.

“I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths,” crossover producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things.”

Will you be checking out “Crisis on Infinite Earths” on The CW’s website? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow beginning at 8/7c on The CW.