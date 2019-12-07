Crisis on Infinite Earths Showrunner Reveals Huge Announcement Delayed Until January

Crisis on Infinite Earths season is here folks and all the recent reveals have people freaking out in a major way. Showrunner Marc Guggenheim had been teasing a big announcement for a while now, and he took to Twitter to let fans know where the creative team was with that. It looks like there are going to be some disappointed Arrowverse fans because the big surprise got pushed to the New Year. But, it is still on the way and that is going to be a lot of fun no matter what shape that takes. There was all sorts of speculation that the announcement could be yet another high-profile guest star on the show as the mega event gets rolling. Now, the only thing to do is wait. Earlier this week the showrunner revealed that there would actually be a comic launched alongside the event and that was a big piece of news among other bombshells this week. More and more trailers just keep trickling out and The CW is allowing this creative team to swing for the fences in every way imaginable. A clip released just today showed off a seeming homage to the “Death of Superman” storyline and Twitter rightfully lost their composure when that clip made the rounds.

There is just so much to look forward to for all stripes of DC fan. Multiple Supermen? Check. Brandon Routh, Tom Welling, and Tyler Hoechlin will all be donning their capes as different iterations of the fabled hero. Do you love Batman: The Animated Series? Well, get ready for Kevin Conroy himself to play on older take on Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Crisis. Do you enjoy Black Lightning and wish it could get roped into all this excitement? Well, they’ve got that too along with Supergirl and Batwoman to help out. There’s a whole lot of material there to play with and the creative team told Comicbook.com about their aims for the event.

Yeah. I can tell you that it’s now looking like January. Sorry. Not my call. (The powers that be would have probably preferred I hadn’t teased it, but I thought we’d be announcing it today, so…) But for those worried that they’ll “miss” the announcement, I wouldn’t worry. https://t.co/IpDvNppEGv — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) December 7, 2019

“The good news is unlike Game of Thrones or unlike Lost, were not burdened with having to answer a question,” Guggenheim said during the interview. “We’re not burdened with ‘who’s going to sit on the Iron Throne?’ or “what was the island?’ so we get to do, I think, a much more character-based ending. So, at the same time, the complication for us is that we also have Crisis and I think a lot of the stuff that was always in my head in terms of how to end the show we’re now actually going to end up doing in the crossover instead so it’s like now what does the series finale become? But, you know, we’ve got plans.“

“I’m really excited about it. The goal is to make it satisfying for the fans, but the good news for us is we don’t have the challenges that Lost, or Game of Thrones had,” he expounded. We also don’t have the ratings, so there’s that, too. But I feel the pain of Damon, Benioff, and Weiss. It’s hard. It’s a hard thing to do in a way that satisfies everyone. I also think, because I’ve been thinking how does one end a series, there’s what the initial reaction to something is and then there’s how it stands the test of time and those two things are not always the same.”

Crisis on Infinite Earths starts with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c. The event continues across Batwoman on Monday, December 9th at 8/7c, as well as The Flash on December 10th at 8/7c. After a midseason break, the event will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.