Crisis on Infinite Earths: LaMonica Garrett Shares BTS Look at First Table Read

Crisis on Infinite Earths is coming to The CW this fall and work on the epic, eagerly-anticipated Arrowverse crossover event is already underway. Marc Guggenheim confirmed as much with a post to Twitter last week showing appreciation for one of the many fan-created event posters and teasing a major announcement at San Diego Comic-Con next month. Now, The Monitor actor LaMonica Garrett is also giving fans something to get excited back with a behind-the-scenes peek at the first table read for the multiverse-changing event.

On Twitter last week, Garret shared a short video featuring posters for various Arrowverse crossovers as he made his way to the table read, his caption for the video simply reading “And so it begins. Day 1, Table read…” with hashtags for the event, all of the Arrowverse shows — including Batwoman — and his character, The Monitor.

He then followed that up with a hilarious photo of a The Monitor action figure chilling out on a chair, slyly noting that “when you have to step away from the read through, but your presence still lingers…”

When you have to step away from the read through, but your presence still lingers…. 👀 pic.twitter.com/QnRSh9Xrv1 — LaMonica Garrett (@lamonicagarrett) June 30, 2019

Garrett made his Arrowverse debut as Mar Novu/The Monitor last fall during the “Elseworlds” crossover, and while fans are excited for Crisis, Garrett is as well. The actor is himself a fan of comics and told ComicBook.com in a previous interview about the sheer scale of his character when it comes to his place in the story.

“You think of the scale of it, and what this character means, and him being introduced into the DC TV world, the first person when you think when you think Monitor is you think Anti-Monitor,” Garrett admitted. “So, the scale — where’s this going? And then when you think Anti-Monitor, the next thing you think of is Crisis on Infinite Earths. So if you keep doing that to yourself, it makes it too much on your shoulders when you are going into it. You have to think about it later. To me, I’m a former athlete. When you think about the big games, the bowl games, you think about the Super Bowl, you think about the World Series, and you ask those players, ‘what does this mean? This is a huge game, this is the biggest game ever.’ And they downplay it. They don’t want to think of it. After the game, they’ll tell you how much pressure they were under, and how much stress. They couldn’t sleep at night. So leading up to it, it’s like they’re trying not to think about that, because if you make that moment bigger than what it is, it’s gonna get the best of you.”

