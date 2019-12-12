Here’s Where”Crisis on Infinite Earths” Fits Into Lucifer’s Timeline

After having previously denied that he had any part in The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, fans of Netflix’s Lucifer were pleasantly surprised to see series star Tom Ellis portray the Devil Himself in the third hour of the Arrowverse crossover event. In a quest to find Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) soul, Diggle (David Ramsey,) Mia (Katherine McNamara,) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) pay a visit to Earth-666 where they meet up with Lucifer. But the Lucifer they meet isn’t exactly the Lucifer seen in the Netflix series. There’s a reason for that, according to Ellis.

Speaking with ET, Ellis explained that the full-on playboy Lucifer Morningstar that fans saw in “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3” is a product of the timeline the scene takes place in — roughly five years prior to the events of Lucifer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re playing it as if it’s in the five years before the show, Lucifer, started, so when Lucifer spent five years in L.A. before meeting the detective and all those things unfolding,” Ellis revealed. “This is him in his proper playboy, don’t-give-a-damn-about-anything stage in his life. He is very irreverent with our characters when they turn up in the scene and obviously, with Constantine, there is some history there.”

It’s definitely interesting to see Lucifer, whose own show has remained largely self-contained and separate from anything else in DC TV, interact with the characters of the extensive Arrowverse but according to Ellis, this crossover provided a perfect opportunity to expand things a bit, even if only for this episode.

“With these crossover episodes, it opens up a world in which they can really experiment with time and it felt like — if there was ever going to be an opportunity, this was it, you know?” he said.

Now that Lucifer is confirmed to be in the Arrowverse — or at least in one pocket of its Multiverse — Ellis joked that he wouldn’t mind seeing the Devil Himself suit up as a superhero, should the opportunity ever present itself.

“I’d like Lucifer to be in a superhero costume at some point though, that’d be kind of fun. Lose the tux and all of a sudden he’s in spandex, head to toe,” Ellis said.

What did you think about Ellis’ surprise Lucifer cameo in last night’s episode of The Flash, “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3”? Let us know in the comments below.