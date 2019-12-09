Batwoman: “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 2 Preview Released

Worlds will live and worlds will die, and the universe will never be the same. That line defines Crisis on Infinite Earths. It’s one of the most iconic taglines in all of comics and when it comes to The CW’s Arrowverse adaptation of the landmark comics event it’s certainly proving to be true. The network kicked off the epic five-part crossover event tonight on Supergirl with the Multiverse-shattering catastrophe seeing not only tears and tragedy, but the heroes come together to fight back against the fate of their worlds. And while tonight’s episode ended on a stunning note, things are only just getting started and now, The CW has released a preview for the second chapter of the story to be told in Monday night’s episode of Batwoman.

As you can see in the video above, the episode will see the heroes deal with the fallout of night one’s kickoff as they try to deal with the losses of entire worlds and continue to fight and look for a way to save the ones that are left. That fight will see Batwoman/Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) and Supergirl/Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) team up but will also give fans something they’ve been waiting for: the arrival of Bruce Wayne in the Arrowverse as guest star Kevin Conroy makes his debut. But that’s not all the episode will hold. According to the official synopsis, we’ll get to see the return of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) as well as the eagerly-anticipated appearances of Smallville stars Tom Welling and Erica Durance reprising their roles as Lois and Clark.

You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

CAN THE REAL CLARK KENT PLEASE STAND UP? PART TWO OF CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS CONTINUES WITH SPECIAL GUEST STARS TOM WELLING, ERICA DURANCE AND KEVIN CONROY – The group uses Ray’s (guest star Brandon Routh) invention to track new recruits to help save the universe. The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) sends Iris (guest star Candice Patton), Clark (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (guest star Elizabeth Tulloch) in search of a mysterious Kryptonian, while Kate (Ruby Rose) and Kara (guest star Melissa Benoist) head out to find Bruce Wayne (guest star Kevin Conroy). In addition, Mia (guest star Katherine McNamara) challenges Sara (guest star Caity Lotz), Rory (guest star Dominic Purcell) discovers a hidden talent, and Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) returns. Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Don Whitehead and Holly Henderson.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 at 8/7c on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and continues on Tuesday on The Flash. The event will then pause on a midseason cliffhanger to go on hiatus for the holidays only to return on Tuesday, January 14 with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow which will debut its fifth season a week later on Tuesday, January 21. In addition to the official episodes of “Crisis,” Black Lightning‘s midseason finale on Monday, December 9 will have an unofficial “Crisis” tie-in.