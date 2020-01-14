New Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 5 Photos Released

The biggest crossover event in The CW‘s history is about to come to an end, more than a month after it first began. The first three episodes of the Arrowverse’s epic five-part event aired back in the second week of December, only to end with a cliffhanger and go on a month-long hiatus. The midseason is upon us and the weekly TV shows are getting back into the swing of things, which means that Crisis on Infinite Earths is set to release its final two episodes.

These last two installments will air on Tuesday night on The CW, wrapping with the Legends of Tomorrow episode of the crossover. No one is quite sure what these last two weeks of Crisis on Infinite Earths will bring, and the photos from the event finale don’t offer much in the way of hints.

Five photos from the final Crisis episode were released by The CW on Monday, focusing on the group of heroes that consists of Supergirl, Flash, Atom, and Heatwave. You can take a look at all five new images, below, along with the official synopsis for “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five”.

“THE EARTH-SHATTERING CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS CROSSOVER CONCLUDES — Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu and Ubah Mohamed”

Supergirl, Atom, Flash

Supergirl, Atom

Heatwave, Flash

Flash, Atom, Supergirl, Heatwave

Heatwave